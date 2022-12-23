LOS ANGELES — Thanks to falling infection numbers, Los Angeles County, on Thursday, moved out of the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category and into the “medium” level, but the county’s health director warned that transmission remains elevated and urged people to exercise caution over the holidays.

As of Thursday, the county’s average rate of new COVID cases was 180 per 100,000 residents, down from 204 per 100,000, a week ago. That dropped the county below the threshold of 200 per 100,000 residents for the “high” community activity level set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People are not going to play the CoVid game anymore. No doubt the POS Dems wanted to deceive the public and go on another Lock Down Power Trip...but they know better....it could have been hazardous for them. ;)

