LOS ANGELES — Thanks to falling infection numbers, Los Angeles County, on Thursday, moved out of the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category and into the “medium” level, but the county’s health director warned that transmission remains elevated and urged people to exercise caution over the holidays.
As of Thursday, the county’s average rate of new COVID cases was 180 per 100,000 residents, down from 204 per 100,000, a week ago. That dropped the county below the threshold of 200 per 100,000 residents for the “high” community activity level set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county, over the past week, averaged about 2,600 new COVID infections per day, a roughly 12% decline from 3,000 per day, the previous week. Despite the decline, she stressed that “transmission does remain elevated” in the county, noting again that the official case numbers are an undercount due to the widespread use of at-home tests — the results of which are not reported to the county — and due to people who don’t get tested at all.
Moving from the “high” to the “medium” category will not have any impact on public health restrictions, although it decreases the likelihood of the county re-imposing an indoor mask-wearing mandate, which Ferrer previously said could be done if case rates and hospitalization numbers continued to increase.
But she warned, Thursday, that given continued high transmission, “if the case rate increases even a little bit, we would again be moved into ‘high.’ ”
“It is possible LA County will continue to move back and forth between ‘medium’ and `high’ for the next few weeks,” she said.
