LA City Council Oil Drilling

The Los Angeles City Council voted, on Friday, unanimously to ban new oil and gas drill sites and phase out existing ones, such as the Jefferson oil drill site in a residential area, over the next 20 years.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously, on Friday, to ban drilling of new oil and gas wells and phase out existing ones over the next 20 years.

The vote comes after more than a decade of complaints from city residents that pollution drifting from wells was affecting their health.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The Los Angeles City Council are a pack of Moron's...Surveys show...those who pay for the survey "always" get the results "they" want.

