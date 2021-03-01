PALMDALE — The California Association for Bilingual Education named Los Amigos Dual Immersion School para educator Iveth Giron-Huddleston the 2021 Para Educator of the Year.
Giron-Huddleston and awardees for CABE’s administrator, teacher and parent of the year will be recognized at the CABE 2021 Virtual Conference on March 25.
The awards recognize and honor the work of educators and community members across California who advance the vision of biliteracy and educational equity in schools and communities. The California Association of Bilingual Educators’ mission is to promote equity and educational achievement for students with diverse cultural, racial and linguistic backgrounds.
“I was very happy and excited because I never had anyone nominate me for something like this; I didn’t see it coming,” Giron-Huddleston said in a telephone call. “So I was happy and it felt really good.”
Giron-Huddleston submitted her philosophy of education to CABE as part of the award application for her nomination. She believes that every child can learn in two or more languages regardless of their race, ethnicity, or background.
“I believe this is achieved by being open-minded and having a positive relationship with the students,” Giron-Huddleston wrote. “When a student feels comfortable and safe they can learn at their best.”
Giron-Huddleston also submitted her community service. She does community service with her sorority Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. — Beta Alpha Gamma Zeta Chapter in the Antelope Valley.
At school, she supports the PTA and African American Parent Advisory Council, and she supports school events either by volunteering or by donating items.
GIron-Huddleston has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, She spent her summers during college working as a teacher’s assistant.
“What I had to do was work with kids and mentor kids and help them out; I guess that’s how it all got started,” Giron-Huddleston said.
Asked what she most enjoys about working in education, Giron-Huddleston said seeing children be happy and comfortable with themselves.
“I like to see them happy when they’re feeling successful. I like it when a child feels comfortable with me and enjoys class with me and talking to me,” Giron-Huddleston said, adding some children are shy.
She started working for Palmdale School District as an instructional assistant in the fall of 2016 at Palm Tree Elementary School. She transferred to Los Amigos a year later to work as a bilingual para educator.
Los Amigos uses a 50/50 program where students learn half of the time in English and the other half in Spanish. Giron-Huddleston spends most of her time with Spanish-learning students.
“Even though we are virtual I still work with students in small groups or one on one,” Giron-Huddleston wrote in an email. “It is a challenge working virtually but it doesn’t stop or discourages me from teaching. I always worked with the students that need the most help either in a specific skill or just simply building up their confidence. My experience working with Spanish Learning students has been wonderful and a learning experience.”
