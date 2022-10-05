Obit Loretta Lynn

President Barack Obama awards country music legend Loretta Lynn with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2013, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she died, Tuesday, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

