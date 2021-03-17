It’s been a year. What a year it has been.
More than a half million deaths in America. If there is any “deception” in those numbers, it is that they are likely under-counted, not over-counted.
Our lack of unified strategy in testing for COVID would fail to account for many people who were infected and many others who died in their dwellings, and thus, were not counted.
Then there are the lost jobs. We are still down 10 million or so from where we were a year ago. There are the shuttered businesses and the ones still gasping for air.
Did you lose friends, meaning people who were stricken by the virus or dead from it? I imagine so. I have a personal short list of the dead and devastated.
A dozen years ago when master documentarian Ken Burns released “The War,” his epic undertaking about World War II, he observed that everyone in America knew someone, friend or family, whose life was taken in World War II.
We were a smaller country then and the combat deaths were about 400,000. We are a bigger country now, but a half million deaths leave plenty of room to know someone killed or life altered profoundly, by the pandemic.
One of my veteran buddies, a Vietnam War combatant, spent 75 days on a ventilator. He lived, but still struggles.
A Marine Corps buddy, again, Vietnam War era, was struggling for breath. He would not leave his partner alone at home as she was in advanced cancer stages. He stayed with her. A trip to the hospital and an oxygen tank might have saved him. He promised to go the next morning, but he died that night. Hero.
Then there are the weddings, funerals, graduations that all of us missed. Even the movies. I miss going out to the movies — a big-small pleasure.
During a recent Lyft ride, my driver, a Gen Xer, brought up vaccines and I gave the subject a hearty endorsement, explaining my employ in a health clinic where so many patients have the underlying conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus.
“I just got my first shot,” the driver said. “I lost my Dad to COVID around Thanksgiving.”
Everyone knows someone.
This is an easy year for me to mark, because the lock-down dropped in Los Angeles County the week of my birthday. We were driving past the Broken Bit steakhouse in Quartz Hill where we had planned our dinner date, but it had gone dark. It’s opened again, after several false starts and renewed restrictions.
The weekly veterans’ coffee klatsch, Coffee4Vets at Crazy Otto’s on Avenue I, routinely attracted a room of up to 100 veterans and their companions. For years, it has been a rowdy, amiable crush of mostly older veterans, packed side-by-side and close across the table — no politics and little in the way of racial identity. Everyone was Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and a few Coast Guard, too. The bond was service. Still is.
We hope to re-open Coffee4Vets the same way we have welcomed the re-opening of restaurants. The shutdown was memorable.
By the second week of March, news about the Coronavirus was racing and Coffee4Vet President Juan Blanco consulted his Board and suspended the gathering. That turned out to be a good thing. One of our members had active COVID, nearly died and easily could have infected half the closely packed room with just one more week.
It was a disaster waiting and it was averted by quick thinking and taking decisive action.
Other deaths, non-COVID, happened. But they happened while we were separated and thus were not marked, or grieved properly.
By Memorial Day 2020, anger over losses and restrictions set in. It became the hot election issue, marked by denialism and fratricidal national hostility. Some restrictions seemed contradictory and some made no sense. But the virus was serious as a heart attack and just as lethal.
It appears that hope, this time, is truly on the horizon, if we do not mess it up. Effective and accelerated administration of vaccines nationally, with vaccines that are safe and effective, is the key to a new normalcy. Maybe even a return to the movies and dinner out with friends. I am overjoyed to see vaccination opportunities expanding across the Antelope Valley.
In the meantime, safe distance, maintaining mask wear in large public settings and washing hands early and often, is only good sense. On the road back, we will need to find ways to grieve, but we are going to need to get there first.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group who deployed with local National Guard troops to Iraq to cover the war for the Antelope Valley Press. An Army veteran, he works on veterans and community health initiatives.
