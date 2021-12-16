RENO, Nev. (AP) — David Houston, one of Reno’s top defense attorneys who represented celebrities as well as defendants in high-profile murder cases, has died. He was 69.
Houston practiced law in Reno for more than 30 years. He died, Saturday, following complications from a surgery, according to his friend and law partner Ken Lyon.
“You could talk to any attorney and they would say Dave was one of the most outstanding legal minds,” Lyons said told the Reno Gazette Journal, Monday.
Houston’s clients included professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis and Liberace’s ex-lover Scott Thorson. He represented officials at the Mustang Ranch brothel east of Reno, and Charles Higgs, who was convicted in 2017 of murdering Nevada Controller Kathy Augustine, Higgs wife.
He got a murder conviction overturned against a Vagos motorcycle gang member in a 2013 shootout with the Hells Angels at a hotel-casino in Sparks, and defended former judges, sheriff’s deputies and an ex-IRS agent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.