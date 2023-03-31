LA Politician-Bribery

LOS ANGELES — A longtime Los Angeles politician was convicted Thursday on federal corruption charges in a scheme in which prosecutors said he promised to help steer a multimillion-dollar government contract to the University of Southern California if his son got a scholarship and a teaching job.

Suspended Democratic City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — a former legislator, county supervisor and a fixture in local politics for decades — was found guilty in US District Court of seven felonies, including conspiracy, bribery and fraud.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

University of Southern California, Public school Teachers,Teachers Union, Biden, Mafia...In the Dark...they all have the Exact Same Stench.

