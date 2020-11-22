SACRAMENTO — The longtime head of California-Hawaii’s chapter of the NAACP will resign in December after she again faced conflict-of-interest allegations involving her political consulting company.
Alice Huffman, 84, will end her tenure on Dec. 1 after over 20 years as the leader of the chapter. She cited health concerns as a reason for stepping down, according to a resignation letter she wrote to the executive board of the California Hawaii State Conference of the NAACP.
Huffman will continue to lead her political consulting firm and will stay on the national NAACP’s Board, the Los Angeles Times reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.