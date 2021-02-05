CLEVELAND — Les Levine, a longtime broadcaster and the self-proclaimed “voice of truth and reason” when it came to analyzing Cleveland’s sports teams, has died. He was 74.
His death Wednesday night was announced by his daughter, Dr. Jamie Levine Daniel. She said he died from diabetes and Parkinson’s disease. She and brother Jeremy were with him when he died.
“He fought so hard for so long, and went out on his own terms,” she said.
Levine, a fixture of Cleveland sports for more than 50 years, continued to work for several years following his Parkinson’s diagnosis. He was open about his struggles with the disease and vowed that it wouldn’t slow him.
Engaging and quick-witted, Levine was best known for his call-in radio shows. His banter with callers was often entertaining whether the discussions revolved around problems with the Indians’ bullpen or if the Browns could find a starting quarterback.
