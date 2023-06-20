Obit Gedda

WASHINGTON — George Gedda, a workhorse veteran of The Associated Press whose coverage of the State Department and international relations spanned more than four decades and who played a major role in explaining US foreign policy to the American public from Vietnam to Cuba, Afghanistan and Iraq, has died. He was 82.

Gedda was also the author of three books — one on his time as an AP diplomatic correspondent, one on Cuba’s communist revolution and one on his first love, baseball. He died Sunday while in hospice care in Altamonte Springs, Fla., said Ellen James Martin, his former partner of 14 years. The cause was bladder cancer, she said.

