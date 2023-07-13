WASHINGTON — Fred S. Hoffman, a longtime Associated Press reporter who covered the Defense Department for more than two decades and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for an investigation into the black market in Vietnam has died. Hoffman was 100.
Well known within the Pentagon, Hoffman was recalled as a tough, enterprising, ethical and tireless reporter who spent nearly 40 years in the news business, including 36 with the AP. After retiring from the AP, he served as the chief spokesman and policy adviser to Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger.
According to his daughter Lisa Hoffman, he died of melanoma at his home in Alexandria, Va., on June 24. She said he “always marveled at his lifelong good luck and left at peace, with no regrets.”
Hoffman began his career as a radio reporter in Boston covering boxing matches from the front row, dodging flying droplets of blood. After moving on to the AP, he covered seven administrations, including extensive time in Vietnam covering the war. He and Hugh Mulligan were named finalists for the Pulitzer Prize for their series of stories on profiteering and corruption in South Vietnam, revealing that hundreds of millions of US taxpayer dollars were going down the drain in theft, bribery, waste and money manipulation.
“He was a giant among Pentagon reporters. Truly a legend,” said Robert Burns, a retired AP national security correspondent.
