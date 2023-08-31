Mississippi Gator

The alligator sport hunting team made up of (from left) Tanner White, tag-holder Donald Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark hoist, with the help of a forklift, the longest alligator officially harvested in Mississippi on Saturday in Yazoo City, Miss.

 Associated Press

YAZOO CITY, Miss. — A group of hunters have captured the longest alligator ever to be recorded in Mississippi, according to the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Four state residents — Donald Woods, Will Thomas, Joey Clark and Tanner White — harvested a male alligator Saturday in west Mississippi’s Sunflower River.

