ROME (AP) — Roberto Maroni, a longtime leader of the right-wing Northern League party and a cabinet minister in ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s three governments, died, last Tuesday, at age 67, League leaders and the premier said.
State-run RAI television cited a family statement saying Maroni died at 4 a.m., after a long illness.
Maroni was a longtime associate of Northern League founder Umberto Bossi and was secretary of the party as it grew from a northern secessionist movement into a key ally in successive conservative governments, dating from Berlusconi’s rise in politics in the 1990s.
The party under current leader Matteo Salvini dropped “Northern” from the name in a bid to expand its geographic appeal and downplay a past that many saw as alienating Italy’s poorer south, and is now a coalition partner in Premier Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government.
A lawyer, Maroni served as interior minister in Berlusconi’s first 1994-1995 government, labor minister in his second government, in 2001, and interior minister again in his third and final government, in 2008-2011. Highly visible with his trademark red-rimmed glasses, he was an accomplished pianist and played in a band in his hometown, Varese.
In a statement, last Tuesday, and later at a government press conference, Meloni praised Maroni as a friend who had served the country with “good sense and concreteness.”
Accolades also poured in from across the political spectrum, with former center-left Premier Paolo Gentiloni, now European economy commissioner, praising Maroni’s passion, competence and loyalty. “A loyal, kind and committed man,” he tweeted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.