Italy Obit Maroni

Lombardy region president Roberto Maroni speaks during a news conference to present the Referendum for autonomy, in 2017, in Milan, Italy.

 Luca Bruno/AP Photo

ROME (AP) — Roberto Maroni, a longtime leader of the right-wing Northern League party and a cabinet minister in ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s three governments, died, last Tuesday, at age 67, League leaders and the premier said.

State-run RAI television cited a family statement saying Maroni died at 4 a.m., after a long illness.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.