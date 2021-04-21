You can see the banners unfurled a long way off, flying straight in the breeze of the American road — Old Glory and the branches of service. You can hear the riders a long way off, too, the engines rumbling.
On Monday, more than 50 motorcyclists mounted up and fired their engines at American Legion Post 311, most of them from American Legion Riders or the Patriot Guard Riders. They were followed by dozens of carloads of mourners for a good Marine veteran, Lino Torres, who died last September well before hitting full Social Security age. The procession rolled to Bakersfield National Cemetery, in Arvin really, a beautiful site that John Steinbeck might have called “Pastures of Heaven.” It is that beautiful in spring.
In about 10 days, another veteran memorial will commence for Jim Sholund, a sturdy 70-something who made his sergeant stripes in the National Guard and he, too, will be carried, along with his memory, on the journey to Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Both recently deceased veterans emerged from the military as citizens, extending service to community that continued for a lifetime. Military service in their youth shaped their love of country and the civic works they would step forward to perform later in life. It is called honor and a sense of duty to something larger than one self.
With Marines in dress blues, presenting a folded flag to his wife Lisa, one of the American Legion comrades, Brent Waln, described Lino thus: “He was all in, 100%.”
Waln quoted author Ray Bradbury, that legacy is that something meaningful that you leave with the living when you are gone.
Lino Torres made the Legion Riders and the Patriot Guard honors crew his passion after retirement from many years as a lineman and supervisor “who loved nothing better than to climb a line, in a storm, to make sure people ... had their power,” Waln recalled.
With the Legion Riders and his best friend Dave Corbin, a Vietnam War-era veteran of the Coast Guard, Lino rode many miles and provided unending security and honors at services for veterans moving from life to those green fields. On Monday, it was his turn to be honored. His sons Ryan and Randy, grandson Ethan and granddaughter Charlee stood by, proud, but aching.
Former Staff Sgt. Sholund, joined by his wife Patricia, made his broad shoulders available for any good works needed by the Vets4Veterans local nonprofit.
After life’s end, it is the life partners, the spouses and survivors that have to muddle through. They confront the need to figure it out and go on living. But in our lives, shocked dumb at the mysteries of life and death, it is rituals that provide the comforts or strength to keep going. And many were deprived of those rituals during 13 months of Covid pandemic. So much so that seeing the return of ritual is a little overwhelming.
What passes for the regular tax day, April 15, marked the third anniversary of the death of one of our icons from service, the inimitable “Gunny,” R. Lee Ermey, the rampaging D.I. of “Full Metal Jacket” and by turns comedic and storming Marine veteran showman of TV’s “Mail Call.”
At Bravery Brewing Co. last week we charged in toast before the ginormous American flag and the “Wall of Bravery” with photos of so many of our Valley’s servicemen and servicewomen, the living and the dead.
We toasted Ermey’s memory because he brought so much simple joy to so many troops and veterans and the ones who love them. We toasted because though he had retired from the active Marine Corps for a quarter century before 9/11, Ermey thought nothing of packing his ruck sack and flying off to boost the morale of the troops in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan.
Heading into his elder years, he kept packing his ruck and following the troops. So, with full-throated sentiment, everyone hoisted their glasses and cheered on, “To the Gunny!”
We remember and then, we live so long as we do. On Tuesday, the veterans’ coffee klatch, Coffee4Vets, reconvened for the first time in 13 months, with folks wearing masks, sharing vaccination news and keeping tables in the open and apart for safety. That’s the service of honoring life. The group got back together, having lost the company of at least a half-dozen of their comrades in this rare year.
But that is how it will be, before the long ride to the pastures of heaven, until Valhalla and on to Fiddler’s Green.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he deployed to Iraq with local National Guard troops to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans and community health initiatives.
