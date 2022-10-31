Keppel Wellness Center

Keppel Union School District Board President Waunette Cullors (center, with scissors) cuts the ribbon with help from Keppel student ambassadors for the new Keppel Wellness Center of Lake Los Angeles as Board Clerk Dominique Ballante (left), Vice President Georgia Halliman, trustees Jannie Dutton and Theresa McCafferty and Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas (far right) look on during the Wednesday afternoon event.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LAKE LOS ANGELES — The Keppel Wellness Center of Lake Los Angeles officially opened to the public, Wednesday, after a nearly two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keppel Union School District trustees, administrators, student ambassadors and guests celebrated the opening at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Wellness Center is a self-contained building at Lake Los Angeles Elementary School on Avenue Q at 160th Street East.

