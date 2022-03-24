LANCASTER — Pacific Communities Builder Inc., the developer of a proposed subdivision of 150 single-family residential lots on approximately 38 acres at Avenue H-8 and 15th Street East, can move forward with the long-stalled, partially completed project after the Planning Commission approved Vesting Tentative Tract Map No. 61817 at Monday night’s meeting.
A vesting tentative tract map confers “a vested right to proceed with development in substantial compliance with the city’s ordinances, policies and standards in effect at the time the application is complete,” according to Lancaster’s municipal code.
A tentative tract map for the proposed project was originally filed, in December 2005. The Planning Commission granted the proposed project a time extension for one additional year, in January 2008, according to staff report by Senior Planner Cynthia Campaña.
The project received four automatic time extensions under state law, which carried the expiration date to December 2015. The Planning Commission granted a one-year time extension, which expired, in December 2016. Last May, Pacific Communities Builders refiled Vesting Tentative Tract Map No. 61817.
The lot sizes would range from 7,083 square feet to 15,614 square feet. The streets within the subdivision would be private.
Planning Commission Chairman James Vose visited the site prior to Monday’s meeting. He noted the project was partially developed with some sections of curb, storm drains in some areas and some lighting.
“The streets fronting H-8 are full of trash and junk, that’s the right place right,” Vose said.
Campaña agreed.
“Well, I’m glad Pacific Communities has a tract map there, assuming we approve it, and we’ll clean up that part of the neighborhood,” Vose said. “It will be very nice.”
The Planning Commission approved Vesting Tentative Tract Map No. 61817 and adopted the mitigated negative declaration on a 5-0 vote, with Commissioner Diana Cook absent.
