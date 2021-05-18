LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College 2021-22 Scholar in Residence, Jason Bowen, wanted to be a physicist since he was 15.
While enrolled at Riverside City College, he took a symbolic logic course with professor John Elliott.
“His style of teaching so mesmerized me that I wanted to be like that,” Bowen said.
Bowen enrolled in physics the next semester, again with Elliott.
“My esteem for physicists grew. He carried the same charm, he talked a lot about his life,” Bowen said. “What enamored me was his experience with hardship and being behind. What I saw was a man who was like me, meaning I’m not going to take the short route to a degree.”
Perhaps the most significant lesson Bowen gained from the semester with Elliot was that he wanted to become a California community college instructor.
“That has never changed,” Bowen said. “Always, I wanted to figure out, ‘How can I get a tenure track position at a California community college?’ ”
Bowen wanted to teach physics, his passion, and interact with students who were like him.
“I felt that my personality, my experiences would be beneficial to students that I’m teaching just like John Elliott had with me and others in my class,” Bowen said.
Bowen started at AV College in 2012. He was hired as a full-time temporary physics instructor; he was granted tenure in 2016.
One of Bowen’s students deemed his class the best class environment at AV College.
“I wake up excited every day to go to class because of the learning environment and the positive energy you put into the class. There were countless moments of laughter and deep conversations that resulted with meaningful information to retain for a lifetime. This class is a true treasure; you’re the best professor at AVC,” Bowen read from the student email.
Emails like that remind Bowen he chose the correct career path.
“I feel like this student, I could connect with him but I feel that this community college environment is primed for someone like me to make a contribution because the students are like me,” Bowen said.
Bowen completed his masters’ and doctorate at the University of California, Berkeley, in physics after graduating from University of California, Riverside where he earned a bachelor of science degree in physics.
Scholar in Residence is the highest honor bestowed upon faculty members. The honoree is chosen by a vote of the Academic Senate, the college’s faculty governing body.
There are five criteria for the award: The scholar is a full-time member of the college’s certificated staff; has shown outstanding commitment and dedication to students and institutional responsibilities; has demonstrated commitment to continued professional and educational development; introduced or developed innovative methods for teaching and/or academic support services; and has an outstanding record of scholarly achievement in their discipline outside their service to Antelope Valley College.
Bowen went through the three stages of acceptance, from total shock to deeply humbled to deeply honored, upon learning he was elected the 2021-22 Scholar in Residence.
“To be in the presence of these men and women who are former Scholars in Residence, it’s a humbling thing,” Bowen said.
English professor Santi Tafarella nominated Bowen for the honor.
“He is one of the most wide-ranging, intellectual professors on campus, and it would make enormous sense for him to be a Scholar in Residence,” Tafarella wrote. “He also has an outstanding record of scholarly achievement in his discipline outside of service to Antelope Valley College, working with physics students and engineers at Edwards Air Force Base.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.