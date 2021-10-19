PALMDALE — The Palmdale Planning Commission approved an amendment to the City’s zoning ordinance regarding signs to bring it in compliance with existing state laws and to be better aligned with the General Plan.
The zoning ordinance, as it stands, is no longer in compliance with existing laws and has inconsistencies, according to staff.
“The amendment will create a more user-friendly document that is internally consistent and consistent with the applicable laws,” Associate Planner Justin Sauder said.
The amendment includes revisions regarding size, type, area, location and the like, not the signage content, according to the staff report.
The amendment allows for greater flexibility for sign programs than what was previously available. It provides for deviations in sign size, height, location and other options, rather than requiring a business to stick to general development standards.
It also allows one pole sign per development within the C-4 Commercial Zone, to ensure adequate signage for developments that offer goods and services to visiting and regional customers.
Planning Commission Chair Stacia Nemeth asked if input from businesses was included in crafting the amendment.
“Did you hear from businesses that these were requests and issues they had concern with?” she asked.
Planning Manager Megan Taggart said they did receive some input from businesses regarding the amendment.
“The intent of a lot of the changes is to create more flexibility,” she said, such as the ability to move signs closer to the street and allow for additional signage “where it makes sense.”
It allows “shopping centers to basically create their own sign standards, within reason,” Taggart said.
