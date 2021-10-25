LANCASTER — The men and women who designed, built and flew the X-32 and X-35 in a battle for the massive Joint Strike Fighter contract were competitors, for sure, but also part of the same flight test and development family.
Those family ties were evident, Saturday night, as representatives of the two teams gathered with other aviation aficionados to mark the 20th anniversary of what became known as “The Battle of the X-Planes.”
The event was the annual Gathering of Eagles, hosted by the Flight Test Museum Foundation as a fundraiser for its efforts to build a museum outside of the Edwards Air Force Base gates to preserve the remarkable flight test history of the area, and to provide inspiration and education for future generations.
“What we’re here for today is about our family, our community,” Foundation Chairman Art Thompson said.
“Our vision of the museum is more than just a beautiful place to house this amazing aerospace equipment that we’ve created over all these years,” he said. “It’s also about the people who created it — people like you, the flight test community, the technicians, the scientists, the people who think outside the box to create what people normally would say is impossible.”
The event recognized the work of the Boeing- and Lockheed Martin-led teams competing to produce the next-generation fighter for multiple US and allied services. Both teams built two aircraft, to demonstrate capabilities to serve the needs of three different services: the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy.
The X-35 ultimately won the contest, and Lockheed Martin was awarded the contract for what became the F-35 Lightning II in 2001.
The Boeing team, which also included engine-maker Pratt & Whitney, was represented by Howard Gofus, who led the program during the part of the demonstration phase.
“It’s very humbling to have worked with such a professional team and who accomplished so much in such a short period of time,” he said.
The Lockheed Martin team, which also included BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman and Pratt & Whitney, was represented by X-35 Chief Engineer Rick Rezabek.
“We were a very driven, dedicated team, and we were going to make sure that we found a way to make it happen,” he said of the hand-picked team based at the company’s Skunk Works in Palmdale.
Also recognized was Michael Jorgensen, producer for the PBS Nova documentary “The Battle of the X-Planes.” Jorgensen and the production team had unparalleled access to the competing teams.
“The highlight for me was meeting the people,” he said, adding that he made lifelong friends from that time.
Several members of the two teams were also honored as Eagles by the Foundation. While most of the Eagle honorees were unable to attend in person, they sent their thanks via videos.
Attending in person was retired Air Force Col. Dennis O’Donoghue, Boeing’s lead test pilot for the X-32B, the short take-off and vertical landing version.
Other Eagles honored were Fred Knox, who flew the first X-32 flight; Joseph Sweeney, Lockheed’s project pilot for the Navy version of the X-35; Simon Hargreaves, a BAE Systems pilot who flew many of the early flights of all of the X-35 variants; Addison Thompson, Boeing X-32 test director; and the late Dick Burton, the Lockheed Martin X-35 test director.
A panel of primarily pilots — from the X-32 and X-35 programs and those who represented the various military services — took the stage to share stories of the two programs and their development.
“I worked on a lot of teams, but I don’t know if I ever was on a more cohesive one than this,” Lockheed Martin X-35 Chief Test Pilot Tom Morgenfeld said. “It couldn’t have been better.”
The pilots praised the demonstration aircraft for how well they flew, even the X-32 which was not selected for production.
The competition hinged on more than just the aircraft performance, said retired Navy Capt. Phillip Yates, one of the government test pilots.
“There was a lot more that went into the government’s evaluation of the proposals,” he said, including such issues as cost, sustainability and production plans.
While the two teams were in a competition, and were kept distinctly separate from each other to ensure a fair fight, there were instances when safety was concerned that they did provide information to each other.
“In the end, we’re in the business of keeping each other alive,” said Master of Ceremonies James “JB” Brown, a former Air Force and Lockheed Martin test pilot.
Retired Marine Corps Col. Art Tomassetti flew all three versions of the X-35 as part of the government team. He is also the only person to have flown both the X-35 and its production version, the F-35.
Although the two aircraft look very similar from the outside, they are very different inside, as the demonstrator used a lot of off-the-shelf components for the cockpit, which were redesigned to meet the specific needs of the operational aircraft, he said.
Tomassetti and retired Royal Air Force Squadron Leader Justin Paines noted how much easier the X-35B is to fly than the aircraft the F-35 replaced, the AV-8B Harrier. Both aircraft are capable of hovering like a helicopter, but the controls to do so are much simpler in the X- and F-35, thanks to advanced computerized flight controls that do much of the work, Paines said.
The planned museum is intended to serve an educational purpose, with classrooms and programs to provide science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) lessons, utilizing the local history and knowledge base. It will be a place for interaction among all types of aerospace-related students and industry, Thompson said.
Assisting to that purpose, the Society of Experimental Test Pilots presented a donation of $100,000 to the Foundation, to support the Society’s library, which will be housed at the museum, and STEM classroom.
The Foundation also presents two scholarships each year to students studying engineering-related fields.
This year’s C. Gordon Fullerton Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Andrea Arias, a junior at the California State University Long Beach-Antelope Valley Engineering Program. The Rosamond native plans to graduate with a mechanical engineering degree next fall.
The William J. “Pete” Knight Excellence in Aerospace Scholarship was awarded to Caleb Epps, also a junior in the CSULB-AVEP. Having grown up in the Antelope Valley, Epps has interned with Stratolaunch in Mojave and plans to graduate with an electrical engineering degree next fall.
