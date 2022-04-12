PALMDALE — A Canyon Country woman was struck and killed on the Antelope Valley Freeway, early Saturday morning, after she got out of her car following a collision, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
Pauline Gonzalez, 28, was driving southbound in a 1996 Buick, south of Palmdale Boulevard, shortly after 2 a.m., when she was involved in a collision with a Honda sedan. After the collision, she got out of her disabled car and was walking in the far right lane when she was hit by a 2006 Ford F-150 truck, which also struck the rear of her car, according to a report by CHP Officer T. Steadmon.
Gonzalez died as a result of her injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the truck, Osvaldo Garcia, 23, of Palmdale, was not injured, according to CHP officials.
A SIG Alert was issued for all but the far left lane of the freeway, for two hours, during the investigation.
The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is suspected at this time and is still under investigation, officials reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer Steadmon at the Antelope Valley Area CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
This is the 12th fatality on roads within the Antelope Valley Area CHP Office’s jurisdiction, and the fourth in a week.
Three were killed in collisions, on April 2, 4 and 6. Two were pedestrians who were struck and killed on or near Pearblossom Highway and one was a driver killed when he failed to stop for a stop sign and was hit in the intersection of 110th Street West and Avenue I.
