LAKE LOS ANGELES — A 44-year-old Lancaster woman was killed sometime Monday, when her car overturned and she was ejected, California Highway Patrol officers reported.
She was traveling in a Chevy Tahoe, eastbound on Avenue O, west of 240th Street East, at a high rate of speed, when for an unknown reason, she veered to the right onto the dirt shoulder. She tried unsuccessfully to regain control and the SUV rolled over several times, CHP officials said.
The woman sustained fatal injuries and her identity has not been released.
The time of the accident is not known, CHP officials said.
It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were involved and it is still under investigation.
This is the 45th person killed, so far, this year in traffic collisions in the Antelope Valley Area office’s jurisdiction, CHP officials reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer T. Shields with the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.
