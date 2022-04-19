PALMDALE (CNS) — A woman was injured, early Monday morning, when her car crashed into a Palmdale duplex.
The crash was reported at 1:08 a.m., in the 37900 block of Fifth Street East, according to Lt. Jeffrey Rhea of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
Video from the scene showed the car all the way into a room of an apartment. A neighbor told a news videographer that the resident of the unit passed away a few months ago, so it was empty.
The video showed an ambulance taking a patient to a hospital.
A representative from the Building and Safety Division of Los Angeles County Public Works was called to the scene, according to a dispatcher at the LA County Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.