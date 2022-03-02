LANCASTER — Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau were called to assist when a woman barricaded herself in a home, Monday, in the 43700 block of Stanridge Avenue in Lancaster, officials said.
The incident was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m., when a woman allegedly stood in front of homes on that street with a gun in her hand, according to a report from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
When approached by deputies, she pointed the gun at them, then ran into a home that was not hers. The homeowners were able to safely leave, officials reported.
The woman stayed barricaded in the home for several hours before being taken into custody.
In addition to the Special Enforcement Bureau, deputies on-site were assisted by the Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, K-9 and aero units, as well as the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
No one was injured during the standoff.
