PALMDALE — The Palmdale landfill will extend Saturday hours, allowing additional time for bringing in items for proper disposal, WM, formerly known as Waste Management, announced.
Starting Saturday, the landfill, at 1200 West City Ranch Road, will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This provides an additional two hours each Saturday for residents to bring unwanted items for recycling or disposal, according to a WM release.
Palmdale city officials and others involved in combating the scourge of illegal dumping in local deserts have long requested longer Saturday hours at the landfill, to better accommodate the city’s large commuter population.
Landfill vouchers are available for Palmdale residents, allowing them to take up to one ton of trash to the landfill twice each year free of charge, and up to two tons of turf and soil per year.
The ongoing free household hazardous waste and e-waste collection at the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center at the landfill continues with the same hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the first and third Saturday of each month.
Residents may bring their household hazardous waste, such as light bulbs, batteries and cleaning products, as well as electronic waste, including TVs, computers, monitors, printers and tablets.
No commercial waste is allowed under this program.
For information on this program, visit CleanLA.com or call 888-CLEAN LA.
For information on the landfill, visit www.wm.com/location/california/antelope-valley/palmdale-landfill/index.jsp or call 661-223-3427
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.