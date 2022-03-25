While Scottish-born singer-songwriter Al Stewart is probably best known for his 1976 hit, “Year of the Cat,” many of his songs are about history.
He’s written songs about Warren G. Harding, the Trojan War, World War II, World War I, William McKinley, the French Revolution, the Spanish Civil War and dozens more.
His 1984 album, “Russians and Americans,” includes the song, “Rumors of War,” which perfectly captures that feeling of impending doom we’ve all been feeling since Putin’s troops began to mass along the Ukrainian border.
“We met on the beach amid rumors of war/Your head in your hand/What you saw you won’t say/As the newspapers blew in the wind.”
Wonderful imagery. You picture this couple on a windy seashore. She’s just read terrifying headlines: Maybe “Austrian Ultimatum to Serbia” (1914) or “Hitler Takes the Sudetenland” (1938).
We, the listeners of the song, know what’s going to happen. We know the couple are right to feel doom over these rumors of war.
“You say there’s a storm that can’t be delayed/And lately it seems to be comin’ this way/You can hear it break/Like the slam of a door/Rumors of war/Rumors of war.”
And: “You tell me, ‘Just look all around/At the past and the present/The cross and the crescent/The signs and the planets are lining up like before.’ Rumors of war.”
A Stewart fan made a video of the song on YouTube, using 1914-era footage of world leaders, soldiers and everyday people, all seemingly oblivious of the disaster of World War I they were heading toward.
You want to tell them, “Stop! Don’t allow 20 million to die over the death of the Archduke and his wife. Work it out.”
It’s the same when you read about Hitler’s growing power and you want to grab the French and the British by the lapels and say, “Look, I know you’re just coming out of a horrible world war, but you’ve got to stop Hitler now!”
Such is the benefit of hindsight.
You wonder what the people of the future will think when they look back with that same hindsight at 2022.
Will it be, “How could they not know escalating would lead to nuclear war?” Or, “How could they not stop Putin when they had the chance?”
Incidentally, as is so often the case, there is a local connection to Stewart and his album, “Russians and Americans.”
The AV’s own Marc Macisso, under the name Marc Caz Macino, provides musical backup on the album, and he still tours with Stewart to this day.
A friend who teaches journalism at a four-year state college noted that a student drew a frowning face on the blank space for the following quiz question:
“What major event of the 1860s was covered by hundreds of reporters?”
The frowning face meant she did not know that the Civil War was the major event of the 1860s that drew coverage by hundreds of reporters.
And she is in college. In a journalism class.
One morning a week or so ago, the following conversation took place at my house:
Me: Alexa, will it be windy today?
Alexa: Right now, it’s breezy at eight miles per hour. Today, expect moderate winds of 21.5 miles per hour.
Me: I think you and I have different definitions of moderate.
Alexa: Moderate, as an adjective, usually means within reasonable accepted limits, not extreme —
Me: Alexa, never mind.
