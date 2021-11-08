PALMDALE — Westside Union School District and the Westside Union Teachers Association have worked out pay schedules for teachers who manage Independent Study due to COVID-19-related quarantines of students that result in classroom absences.
According to a memorandum of understanding unanimously approved by Westside trustees at the Nov. 2 meeting, teachers in elementary or self-contained classes will be paid in two parts for student groups on quarantine.
“I just want to reiterate my appreciation for WUTA for working with the District to get this approved,” Board Vice President John Curiel said.
Part one gives teachers one hour for planning and assigning work for each set of four students (1 to 4, 5 to 8, and so on) that are quarantined from class. Teachers will be paid for one hour for the first five days, then 0.2 hours (14 minutes) for each additional day.
Part two provides one hour for grading and completion of Independent Study paperwork for each group of four students that are quarantined from class. The step is not claimed if students fail to submit their work, which would eliminate the step.
Middle-school teachers that manage the entire Independent Study contract with all subjects done by a single teacher will receive payment consistent with the elementary model, according to the agreement.
Part one covers 0.2 hours of planning and assigning work for each group of four students per period that are quarantined for the first five days. Each additional day is equal to 0.04 hours for each additional day per subject area, according to the agreement.
Part two also covers grading and completion of Independent Study paperwork for each group of four students per period that are quarantined at the same rates contingent on all students submitting work.
Shame the American people are held hostage by the teachers union. If you are smart, you will enroll your child in a private school or home school them...because our public education system will just make most of them failures and dirtbag activists (ie. BLM, Anfifa, The Southern Poverty Law Center) all worthless parasites (IMHO) that seem to be out to divide and destroy America.
