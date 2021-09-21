LANCASTER — The first case of West Nile virus in a human in the Antelope Valley this season has been identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
No information was available as to where in the Valley the person was infected, nor their condition.
None of the mosquitoes trapped by the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District have tested positive this season, Brenna Bates-Grubb, community outreach specialist for the district, said.
The virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most mosquitoes do not carry the virus and therefore most bites do not cause an infection.
Those infected with West Nile virus may experience mild symptoms such as fever, muscle aches and tiredness.
In some cases, especially for those over age 50 and with underlying health conditions, the virus may cause a severe West Nile virus infection and affect the brain and spinal cord, causing meningitis, encephalitis, paralysis and even death.
There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus disease and no vaccine to prevent infection. The best protection is mosquito bite prevention.
On Friday, the county Public Health Department reported the first death due to West Nile virus in Los Angeles County this year — a patient in the eastern region of the county.
Last year, there were 93 reported cases of West Nile virus in Los Angeles County, with seven deaths, according to the Public Health Department. Infections were reported in the Antelope Valley in Lancaster, Palmdale and Quartz Hill.
Although the virus is present every year, this is the height of the season for West Nile virus transmission, as summer wanes.
“The mosquitoes and birds have had all summer to pass it back and forth,” making it more prevalent in this time of year, Bates-Grubb said.
It is important for residents to take steps to protect themselves from mosquitoes and to eliminate any sources for breeding.
The District recommends using EPA-registered repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and oil of lemon eucalyptus for the longest-lasting protection.
Make sure homes are secure against indoor invasions, with tight-fitting screens on doors and windows.
Eliminate areas of standing water where mosquitoes may breed.
Check for items that hold water inside and outside your home once a week.
Cover water storage containers such as buckets and rain barrels. If no lid is available, use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.
Dump outstanding water in flower pots, saucers, bird baths and other containers at least weekly.
Clean and maintain swimming pools, spas and drain water from pool covers.
Throw away old items in the patio or yard that can hold water, e.g., old car tires and children’s toys.
Stagnant swimming pools or “green pools” should be reported to the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District at 661-942-2917. Dead birds may be reported by calling 877-968-2473 or online: westnile.ca.gov/report.php
