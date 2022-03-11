It seems no one can do two things at once anymore.
A social media meme, put out by the group called Occupy Democrats, admonishes us, “Instead of complaining about gas prices, why not be grateful that you are not sleeping in the subway to avoid bombing attacks” (or words to that effect).
Why can’t we do both? Why would they be mutually exclusive?
As one who has written dozens of columns over the last 30 years about gratitude and who taught his students that gratitude is the most important factor in a happy life, I do not need a lecture from Occupy Democrats about being thankful.
Occupy Democrats, by the way, is among the groups that usually spend all their time telling us how miserable life is in racist, sexist, oppressive America.
But now, with a Democratic president in office and gas prices soaring, they are suddenly aware that we have things pretty good in America and want us to feel guilty for complaining about gas prices.
Can you say “transparent”?
To be sure, watching the horrible war unfold in Ukraine is a reminder of how good we have it in America.
We have the institutions that allow freedom of speech, freedom of the press, free and fair elections — all of which are anathema to Vladimir Putin and which Ukraine seeks to emulate.
It is called American Exceptionalism, a notion distorted and mocked by Occupy Democrats.
America is not exceptional because we are better people than others; it is exceptional because of our founding principles and our institutions.
We have had it so good here for so long we tend to take all our prosperity and our freedoms for granted. We get caught up in silly issues and ignore what matters.
All of that is true. But it does not logically follow, then, that we should all shut up and be good boys and girls and not criticize the president about gas prices.
The issue of gas prices — compounded but not started by the Russian invasion — goes beyond a few extra dollars at the pump.
Energy prices drive everything. Higher gas prices mean it will cost more to produce everything we use and more to transport it to the stores. That means higher prices at the checkout. High heating and cooling bills are already here and getting worse.
It is not selfish to be concerned about gas prices. I’m retired so I don’t have to drive every day, and I’m fortunate enough that higher prices are, at least so far, more of an inconvenience than a serious crimp in lifestyle.
But there are millions of people living paycheck to paycheck, and those prices are rising far faster than those paychecks.
Do the Occupy Democrats not care about them?
———
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakerfield, finally spoke out in disagreement with Donald Trump, after years of serving as the former president’s lapdog.
Asked about Trump calling Putin “savvy” and a “genius” as the invasion began, McCarthy said:
“I do not think anything savvy or genius about Putin,” McCarthy said. “I think Putin is evil. I think he’s a dictator. I think he’s murdering people right now.”
Good for you, Kevin.
Now take it a step further and publicly state that anyone who sees the evil Putin — who is destroying his own country as well as Ukraine — as a savvy “genius” is so devoid of rational judgment that he is not fit to serve as president.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
Not surprised to see a Republican disagree with another Republican. What you "Do Not" see is a Democrat disagreeing with another Democrat...they all get in line like obedient weasels..and are crucified if they don't...just look at Joe Manchin. Good for Kevin (agreed).
