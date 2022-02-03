The good news about California’s water outlook after substantial December storms has seemingly dried up with the dry January.
State water officials reported that the surplus snowpack in the Sierra Mountains, which supplies much of the state’s water, is gone with the lack of precipitation last month, leaving statewide snowpack at 92% of normal.
Department of Water Resources staff conducted the second snow survey of the season, Tuesday and measured 48.5 inches of snow, with a snow water equivalent of 19 inches, which is 109% of average for the Phillips Station location. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack.
In January, the snowpack was at 150% of average.
“We are definitely still in a drought,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said. “A completely dry January shows how quickly surpluses can disappear. The variability of California weather proves that nothing is guaranteed and further emphasizes the need to conserve and continue preparing for a possible third dry year.”
With little or no snow accumulation during January, snowpack levels are closer to average Feb. 1 amounts, officials said, instead of the above-average readings a month ago.
This means winter storms in February and March are needed to remain at or above normal levels.
The December storms caused the Department of Water Resources to increase the annual allocation of State Water Project water, which travels from Northern to Southern California through the California Aqueduct, from the 0% forecast in December to 15%.
This means State Water Project contractors, such as the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency and the Palmdale Water District will receive 15% of the amount of water they are contracted to receive. Last year, the allocation was 5%.
AVEK General Manager Dwayne Chisam said the agency’s water needs could be met with a 15% allocation, during a mid-January report, before the allocation was increased.
Palmdale Water District’s Resource and Analytics Director Peter Thompson II said, also in mid-January, that “roughly at about 20% (allocation), we start looking good.”
Both providers rely on other sources of water, including storage and transfers with other agencies, to meet its needs, aside from the State Water Project supplies.
Palmdale Water District also has some water supply from the Littlerock Dam reservoir, which is fed by the surrounding San Gabriel Mountains watershed.
Melting snow has fed the reservoir, bringing it to within five feet of spilling over the dam, District officials reported, in a social media post, this week.
