PALMDALE — Water is flowing through the Palmdale Ditch, between the Littlerock Dam reservoir and Lake Palmdale, as part of the Palmdale Water District’s water supply.
The water flow comes courtesy of the December storms and ensuing snow melt in the San Gabriel Mountains, which fed the Littlerock Dam reservoir to the point where that water can be transferred to Lake Palmdale.
From there, it will be treated at the adjacent Leslie O. Carter Water Treatment Plant and sent into the District’s distribution system for its customers’ use.
With limited State Water Project water available through the California Aqueduct due to the statewide drought, the District is turning to water from Littlerock Dam, first, for use, District officials noted in a social media post.
The District has three sources of water to provide for its customers: the State Water Project, Littlerock Dam and groundwater pumped from the underlying aquifer.
While it may not sound like much, the 8.5-mile Palmdale Ditch is an important part of the District’s water storage system.
The majority of the ditch, 6.7 miles, is an open channel. This means crews must clear it of debris that has collected each season before water may be released down it. This debris includes natural materials such as tree branches, as well as trash that is illegally dumped there.
Last year, the District submitted an application for a $2 million federal grant to complete the first phase to enclose the Palmdale Ditch, replacing approximately two miles of the concrete-lined ditch with pipeline.
This would decrease water lost to evaporation and seepage, which averages about 25% loss over the entire stretch of the ditch.
