PALMDALE — Applications are open for appointment to the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, representing Division 1.
The Board is seeking to appoint a director for this division to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Director Amberrose Merino.
Applicants must be registered voters and reside within the boundaries of Division 1, which roughly borders Avenue P to the north, Avenue R to the south, 35th Street to the east and Highway 14 to the west and between 10th and 20th Streets West from Avenue N on the north to Avenue O-12 on the south.
Those interested in joining the Board of Directors must fill out the Division 1 applicant questionnaire and submit it by April 4.
The questionnaire and map of Division 1 are available online at https://bit.ly/3q4sGLi
It may also be found at the Palmdale Water District offices at 2029 East Ave. Q, Palmdale; the Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.; and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Avenue Q-9.
The form may be filled out online or printed and mailed to the Palmdale Water District, ATTN: Ms. Gloria Dizmang, President of the Board of Directors, 2029 East Ave. Q, Palmdale, CA 93550.
The Board decided to appoint someone to fill the seat, which has been vacant since Merino’s resignation, on March 1.
By law, the Board has 60 days from her resignation, or until April 30, to make an appointment for Division 1 director, or the Board of Supervisors will make the appointment, PWD General Counsel G. Ross Trindle III said.
The appointed director will serve until December 2024, the remainder of Merino’s term.
For information about the position and the application process, contact PWD Executive Assistant Dawn Deans at ddeans@palmdalewater.org or 661-456-1003.
