PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Monday, unanimously approved as presented a $27.86 million budget for 2022.
Unlike some agencies, the District’s fiscal year aligns with the calendar year.
“We appreciate the Board approving and supporting this strong budget,” Finance Manager Dennis Hoffmeyer said in a statement, Tuesday. “It puts us in a very good position to continue meeting the needs of customers, especially during a time when the entire state is in a drought and it becomes more expensive to provide clean, safe water.”
The budget projects operating revenue to be $31.7 million, an increase of nearly $2.34 million over the current year’s budget. This figure is based on projected water sales of 17,000 acre-feet of water and based on the 2019 rate study, Hoffmeyer said.
The Board adopted an 8.1% rate increase at that time.
An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons, or approximately the amount of water a typical Antelope Valley household used in one year before recent droughts reduced usage.
Operating expenses for 2022 are projected to be $27.86 million, an increase of $1.63 million over the current year’s budget.
Personnel expenses account for $128,481 of that increase, according to the staff report. This includes a 4.6% cost of living allowance, step and merit increases to salaries and increased retirement expenses.
Some personnel costs are offset by projected lower costs for health benefits, according to the staff report.
Another $373,000 of the operating expense increase is due to upticks in departmental budgets and the remainder is the cost of purchasing water from the Mojave Water Agency under a transfer agreement, Hoffmeyer said.
The budget projects the District will start the year with an operating cash balance of $11.2 million, based on assumptions for the remaining two months of this year.
It also projects a cash reserve of $12.1 million at the end of 2022.
These figures do not include the more than $1.2 million in outstanding water bills since the beginning of the COVID pandemic in March 2020, officials said.
“We have looked at this budget thoroughly and it is one that is well thought out and planned,” Board Director Don Wilson, who chairs the Finance Committee, said. “Kudos to our accounting staff. I know they worked hard to present a plan with the customers’ best interests in mind.”
Also on Monday, the Board unanimously approved the final version of the District’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, which outlines potential disasters that would affect the water system and provides a blueprint on how to address them.
The plan was developed using input collected through a survey in May. That survey asked participants about issues such as their level of concern regarding various hazards and their level of preparation in case of a disaster.
The plan must be updated every five years and it is required for the District to be eligible for federal and state hazard mitigation grants and disaster relief funds.
Palmdale Water District’s plan was originally adopted in 2008. This latest update would be valid until 2026.
