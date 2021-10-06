October is fall cleaning time, with the next three Saturdays set aside for residents to dispose of old mattresses, trash, household hazardous waste and tires.
Residents of the Antelopes Valley’s unincorporated communities can drop off up to one ton of trash such as furniture, appliances and other bulky items at the Lancaster landfill this Saturday, thanks to a partnership between Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Waste Management.
The free disposal day runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at the landfill, 600 East Ave. F.
Proof of residency such as a driver’s license is required. Residents are asked to tarp down their loads to prevent litter. No business waste, tires or household hazardous waste such as paint or cleaning products will be accepted.
Face coverings are required regardless of vaccination status. Those who have any COVID-19 symptoms, have been asked to quarantine or have recently traveled internationally are asked to not attend.
Saturday is also the day for residents to dispose of old mattresses and box springs at the LA County Public Works permanent collection site at Public Works Road Yard No. 557 at 38126 Sierra Highway, Palmdale.
The yard accepts mattresses and box springs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month.
LA County residents who need to dispose of an old computer, TV or other household hazardous waste can take them to the Antelope Valley Environmental Center at 1200 West City Ranch Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first or third Saturday of the month. The next one is scheduled for Oct. 16.
Face coverings are required regardless of vaccination status. Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles with the windows closed, if possible. For details visit cleanla.com or call 888-253-2652.
LA County will have four tire recycling events on Oct. 23 in locations across the Valley. Scrap tires will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the following locations:
• Public Works Road Yard, 4859 West Ave. L-12, Quartz Hill
• Public Works Road Yard, 38126 North Sierra Highway, Palmdale
• Public Works Road Yard, 17341 East Ave. J, Lancaster
• Public Works Road Yard, 8505 East Ave. T, Littlerock
This event is open to Los Angeles County residents only. Transporting more than nine tires each trip requires a tire transport form. Contact the Department of Public Health at 626-430-5540 to obtain the form a week in advance. Rims will be accepted. Tires from businesses and tractor-sized tires will not be accepted.
