More than 5.7 million ballots have been returned through Sept. 3 with exactly one week to go in the California gubernatorial recall election, according to Political Data Inc.’s ballot tracker.
That represents 26% of the more than 22.2 million ballots mailed to registered voters in the state. More than 16.5 million ballots remain.
The recall ballot asks two questions. The first asks voters if they want to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. The second question asks voters to choose from among 46 candidates to replace him as governor, should a majority of voters choose “yes” to the first question. Voters may answer either question or both, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Those who prefer to vote in person can do so at one of 12 voter centers in the Valley.
These vote centers are open now:
ACTON
Acton Community Club, 3748 Nickels Ave.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Sept. 13; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 14
Additional Info: Clubhouse
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Stephen Sorensen County Park, 16801 E Ave. P
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 13; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 14
Additional Info: Gymnasium
LANCASTER
Lancaster Marketplace, 44920 Valley Central Way
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 13; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 14
Additional Info: Suite 102
PALMDALE
Palmdale Courthouse, 38256 Sierra Hwy.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 13; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 14
Additional Info: Department A14
Oak Tree Community Day School, 38136 35th St East
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 13; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept., 14
Additional Info: Kindergarten Wing
• These vote centers open on Saturday:
ACTON
Vasquez High School, 33630 Red Rover Mine Road
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 14
Additional Info: Gymnasium
Acton Rehabilitation Center, 30500 Arrastre Canyon Road
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 14
Additional Info: Men’s Dining Hall
LANCASTER
Eastside High School, 3200 E Ave. J-8
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday,; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 14
Additional Info: Gymnasium
Endeavour Middle School, 43755 45th St W.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 14
Additional Info: Gymnasium
Park View Educational Complex, 44327 Fig Ave.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 14
Additional Info: Gymnasium
LITTLEROCK/SUN VILLAGE
Living Stone Cathedral of Worship, 37721 100th St. East
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 14
Additional Info: Fellowship Hall
QUARTZ HILL
George Lane Park, 5520 W Ave. L-8
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 14
Additional Info: Community Room
Unregistered voters may still vote in person at any vote center, using a conditional voter registration ballot.
Voters still have the option to deposit their ballot in one of more than 400 ballot drop boxes available throughout Los Angeles County, voters are not required to use any specific one. A list of those closest is included in each ballot mailing. Many of these boxes are available 24 hours a day.
• Here is a lot of drop box locations in the Antelope Valley:
ACTON
Acton Park, 3751 Syracuse Ave.
AGUA DULCE
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center, 10700 Escondido Canyon Road
LAKE HUGHES
LA County Fire Station 78, 17021 Elizabeth Lake Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Stephen Sorensen County Park, 16801 East Ave. P.
LANCASTER
LA County Fire Station 117, 44851 30th St. East.
LA County Fire Station 134, 43225 25th St. West
Department of Public Social Services, 337 East Ave. K-10
High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I
Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West
LITTLEROCK/SUN VILLAGE
Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R
Everett Martin Park, 35548 North 92nd St. East
PALMDALE
Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East
LA County Fire Station 37, 38318 9th St. East
LA County Fire Station 131, 2629 East Ave. S
Marie Kerr Park, 39700 30th St. West
PEARBLOSSOM
Pearblossom Park, 33922 121st St. East
One-day vote centers will also be available:
MOBILE VOTE CENTERS
Palmdale Regional Medical Center, 38600 Medical Center Drive, Palmdale
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday
FLEX VOTE CENTERS
Grace Chapel Neenach
25649 West Ave. D
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., today
Tumbleweed Neighborhood House, 1129 East Ave. R-4, Palmdale
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday
Lancaster Westside Church of the Nazarene. 47707 90th St. West, Antelope Acres
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday
(1) comment
Time to make Newsom "PAY" for his lack of compassion, his lies, for "all" the fires that are consuming California, and all the stench he has brought to the position....You know the leftwing weasels have a plan, (the scumbags always do) Time for "you" to stand and deliver....so that any dishonest actions that the Dems take, will be overridden. Or you can just mask up and kneel, and stand by and watch, as the Democrats slowly take "everything" you hold dear...away from you. Elder has my Vote. Let's make history and elect the first black man to the Governor's office...and watch Elder make history as one of California's best Governors (just like Ronald Reagan was). ""Stand and Deliver"" !! RECALL NEWSOM !!
