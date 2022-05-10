Virgin Galactic pushed back the start of its commercial operations, to early 2023, citing supply chain and workforce recruitment issues, company officials reported in an earnings report, on Thursday.
Virgin Galactic operates suborbital spaceflights from Spaceport America in New Mexico using the Mojave-developed SpaceShipTwo and WhiteKnightTwo aircraft.
Virgin Galactic last flew on July 11, in a highly-publicized test flight with company founder Richard Branson on board.
“We are executing on our plans to scale the business by developing our future fleet, investing in digital manufacturing technologies and building out our commercial strategy to deliver a consumer experience like no other,” CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement accompanying the earnings report. “Against a backdrop of escalating supply chain and labor constraints, our teams are containing the majority of these issues to minimize impact on schedules. We look forward to returning to space in the fourth quarter and launching commercial service in the first quarter of next year.”
Virgin Galactic’s vehicles have been grounded since last year for maintenance and improvements, in Mojave. During routine tests and analysis on the structure of both aircraft, a team found a possible reduction in the strength margins of certain materials used to modify specific joints, which requires further inspection, officials said in a statement, in August.
Given the time that this further testing and analysis requires, officials decided it was best to perform it alongside planned enhancements to both vehicles.
For the Eve mothership, this maintenance period includes “enhancements” to enable the company to increase its flight rate by improving durability and reliability.
“We have made significant progress” with this improvement program, Colglazier said during the Thursday earnings call.
Among the improvements to the mothership are a new pylon for carrying the spacecraft, one with four attachment points to the wing instead of the original three.
The company’s flight plan still calls for at least one more test flight with its first vehicle, dubbed Unity, late this year, before starting commercial flights.
The second spacecraft, named Imagine, is expected to make its first spaceflight, in early 2023, and begin commercial flights later that year, Colglazier said.
Once both vehicles are operational, Virgin Galactic expects to be able to fly about three times monthly, “which will be an incredible achievement,” Colglazier said.
The company is counting on its future production version spacecraft, the Delta model and next-generation mothership to provide the envisioned necessary capacity, with a weekly flight rate capability.
These will be designed to be easier to manufacture and maintain, Colglazier said and will utilize outside suppliers to build major sub-assemblies, such as the wing, fuselage and feathering tail. The current version of the company’s spacecraft are manufactured in-house, at the company’s Mojave facility.
Despite repeated delays, the company announced that ticket sales are strong, with approximately 800 passengers signed up for future flights. Virgin Galactic reopened ticket sales, in February, at $450,000 per ticket, with a $150,000 deposit required and the balance due before the flight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.