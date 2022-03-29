PALMDALE — In the days ahead of National Vietnam Veterans Day, the Antelope Valley honored hundreds of veterans of one of America’s longest wars.
On March 19, more than 150 Vietnam War veterans were given a rousing “Welcome Home” celebration at Poncitlan Square. The celebration, which featured “welcome home” signs hoisted by family members, youth and veterans support groups provided the kind of honors and recognition denied to many who returned from the combat zone in a war for Americans that lasted from 1955-1975.
“When I came home from the Iraq War, we all got big ‘welcome home’ ceremonies,” Marine combat veteran Alejandro Castillo said. “But that only happened for us because of what the Vietnam veterans went through when they came home.”
Castillo worked with volunteers from the AV Wellbeing Coalition, a Valley-wide group with a mission to sponsor events that contribute to community mental health and wellbeing.
“It was a beautiful event,” Gary Bell, a Vietnam “Brown Water” Navy veteran who received the indifferent homecoming experienced by many Vietnam veterans, said. “Nothing like that happened when I came home in the 1970s.”
National Vietnam Veterans Day, set for Tuesday, by presidential proclamation, recognizes all troops who served during the long conflict, but a special emotion attaches to the two million troops who served “in country” during the Vietnam War, many of them drafted.
“I had a good life,” draftee Michael Bertell recalled to a crowd of 500 gathered at Poncitlan Square. “I had a lowered ’57 Chevy, a girlfriend and a good job. Next thing I knew, I was in the Army headed for Vietnam.”
He served with the 101st Airborne Division and experienced war trauma now understood as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. But his volunteer work with veteran organizations such as Point Man Antelope Valley, a talking group with a spiritual foundation and the Antelope Valley Vietnam Memorial Committee, have helped in his recovery.
Like most Vietnam veterans, Bertell is in his 70s, but he said volunteering keeps him young.
On Friday evening, about 300 veterans and their guests packed the Chimbole Cultural Center at a free dinner hosted by the Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition. Community donors and supporters paid expenses for the veterans’ meals.
Youth groups made contributions to both events, with the Young Marines of Quartz Hill providing honor guard at the “welcome home” and the Knight High School Air Force Jr. ROTC posting the colors at the Friday night dinner.
“It is so good to see everyone here,” Dean Brown, president of the AV Veterans Coalition said. He served in Vietnam on an artillery fire base with the 1st Infantry Division, the storied “Big Red One.”
“When veterans gather, you can say it’s a banquet, but what it really is is a family reunion,” Brown said.
Lia Kamminga and the Halau Hula O Kanoelani Dancers performed authentic Hawaiian dances, an entertainment that many veterans fresh out of the combat zone in Vietnam experienced when they went on R&R (rest and recreation) in Hawaii during the war. Gulf War veteran Leslie Harris and Vietnam vet Lyle Banks blew bubbles for the packed room during a hula performance of Don Ho’s “Tiny Bubbles.”
At Friday’s dinner, Marine veteran James Mumma was honored for the veterans’ homeless outreach work that he does in his role with the Veterans Peer Access Network, a Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health initiative.
He was honored by representatives for Congressman Mike Garcia, state lawmakers Sen. Scott Wilk and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, who attended and Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
Phillip Roberts, a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War, observed a moment of silence for all those who did not return.
During the long war, the Department of Defense lists that 58,220 Americans were killed, mostly killed in action. Their names are inscribed on the Vietnam Memorial, the most visited of the monuments on the Mall in Washington, D.C.
The Antelope Valley is the only community to have constructed its own grassroots memorial, a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial that is displayed on patriotic holidays. It will be presented at Marie Kerr Park’s Amphitheater during the November week leading up to Veterans Day.
