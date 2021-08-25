LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Veterans Outreach Committee’s program will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday at Grace Chapel, 44648 15th St. West, just south of Lancaster Boulevard.
The one-day Veterans Outreach gathering marks the committee’s 17th year of events. The function will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
“The biggest thing that’s different is we’re requiring masks,” event organizer Steve Baker said.
The gathering will include breakfast and lunch provided by Lancaster Rotary Club members.
Registration begins at 7:45 a.m., followed by breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Services begin at 9 a.m. Lunch is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.
There will be a wide array of services for all veterans with a special emphasis to help those experiencing homelessness.
Representatives from HUD-VASH, a collaborative program between the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs, that combines HUD housing vouchers with VA supportive services to help veterans who are experiencing homelessness and their families find and sustain permanent housing, will be there.
Other services offered will include dental services, legal aid, medical and mental health care and clothing.
The Veteran’s Outreach program is underwritten by Hogs & Horses with support from the West LA veterans administration.
For more information, contact Baker at 661-940-5272.
