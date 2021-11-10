Ceremonies across the Valley on Thursday will honor those who have served their country in the armed forces, as several organizations mark Veterans Day.
Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day, commemorating the day the armistice was signed to end World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. It was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
Lancaster Cemetery
The Antelope Valley Cemetery District will kick things off at 9 a.m. at the Lancaster Cemetery, 111 East Lancaster Blvd., with a free, public ceremony to honor and remember those veterans from all wars and conflicts that have served and continue to serve our country, Cemetery District officials said.
The ceremony will be held at the cemetery’s Veterans Court of Honor and will feature the Antelope Valley Young Marines presenting the colors and leading those gathered in the flag salute.
Members of the Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers will place wreaths at the service flag poles in the Court, along with Chris Chandler of Marine Corps League, Detachment 930, who will place the Marine Corps wreath.
The ceremony will include a remembrance for Marine Corps veteran Jerry Lawrence and Vicki Fisher of the Daughters of the American Revolution will speak about the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The guest speaker will be Marine Corps veteran Kevin Sanders, who served from 1976 to 1980 and later worked for Northrop Grumman. He was named Veteran of the Year for Vets4Veterans in 2018 and is the 2021 Palmdale Veteran of the Year.
Poncitlán Square
The City of Palmdale will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Poncitlán Square Gazebo, 38315 9th St. East, near City Hall.
The free public ceremony will feature remarks from Mayor Steve Hofbauer and City Manager J.J. Murphy and the presentation of colors by Highland High School CA-944 Air Force Color Guard, as well as other dignitaries and representatives of American Legion Post #348.
The keynote speaker will again be Kevin Sanders, Palmdale Veteran of the Year 2021.
Mojave Air and Space Port
Mojave’s annual Veterans Day program will also begin at 11 a.m., in Legacy Park, located at the Mojave Air and Space Port, at the end of Airport Boulevard from Business Route 58.
The keynote speaker will be Leon Ryder, a Vietnam veteran who served in the Army 8th Radio Research Field Station in Phi Bai, South Vietnam.
Following his time in the Army, Ryder completed his teaching credential and worked as a junior high school teacher in the Mojave Unified School District for 31 years, teaching science, math and computer science.
The program will also include a static display of historic aircraft on the airport flight line, weather permitting.
Homemade cookies and hot coffee will be provided, following the ceremony.
The Veterans Day event is sponsored by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation, the Mojave Chamber of Commerce and the Mojave Air and Space Port.
