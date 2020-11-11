When it gets right down to it, some meaning in the 2,020 American flags out on the Field of Healing and Honor comes down to one Air Force mid-rank sergeant, for the veteran who had something to do with getting those thousands of Old Glory colors pitched at Pelona Vista Park on this Veterans Day.
The City Council, mayor, city staff and a small army of patriotic volunteers all pitched in — and they are along with the rest of us and the Palmdale Auto Mall Association — stakeholders in the beauty of the flags on the field.
The flags planted on the field, flying since Nov. 1, and coming down after this Nov. 11 Veterans Day, are themed to honor those whose service is honorable. The flags stood to honor our troops and military veterans who already served. The flags honor first responders — law enforcement and firefighters who put their lives on the line and front-line health care workers who have met the virus at close range, at hazard to their own lives.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer, a retired firefighter-paramedic, honors such service and so did his election rivals Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt, an LA County crime analyst and Rick Norris, a Marine and Vietnam War veteran. Others in the race also served.
The entire city and much of the Antelope Valley invested in the Field of Healing and Honor. The flags bear names of friends and family, living and fallen, the blood kin of Gold Star families and the living troops, family members of Blue Star families.
Most mornings, before dawn, what in the service we used to call “Oh-Dark-Thirty,” at least one person has been walking among the rows of flags. The only other person we spotted out before 5 a.m. was Vickie Granillo, an American Legion and VFW volunteer.
City Manager J.J. Murphy pressed the city’s commemorative coin in her gloved hand. It was cold.
The Field of Healing and Honor was a project that Murphy wanted to see happen. You would have to say it was “his baby.” He witnessed its singular American spirit magic in a city he worked at in Pennsylvania.
So, most mornings he walks the rows of flags, like a sentry bundled for a Philadelphia Eagles game.
The rows of flags are in alphabetical order, A-to-Z and number in dozens and dozens of rows. On his walk, with Antelope Valley wind blowing, he walks each row methodically, looking for name tags blown loose. If they tore loose, he picks them up to bring back to the information booth.
It’s a walk of 10,186 steps, or about four miles from rows A-to-Z. In the back row, there is a flag that honors Murphy’s dad, who was a Philadelphia policeman, and his brother Patrick, an Iraq War veteran who served in Congress and briefly as Secretary of the Army.
Murphy, who deployed to the Horn of Africa with the Air Force in the Global War on Terror, keeps walking. When he was an active Air Force officer, he worked in what is called the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center at Langley AFB, Va. The center tracks anything from kids lost in the woods, to downed aircraft, and sinking ships. The Center tracked aircraft on 9/11, the day the terrorists took down the World Trade Center and aimed Flight 93 for the nation’s capital.
As a Rescue Center officer, Murphy was responsible for tracking, or public communications, in days after the 9/11 attacks.
Somewhere around step 9,000-something, he found the tag he seeks: Staff Sgt. Douglas Eccleston, USAF.
The Rescue Coordination Center works with elite Air Force “PJs,” para-jumper teams who do rescues in mountains, at-sea, anywhere. When the mission called for an at-sea rescue of a sailor on a Panamanian registry ship off Bermuda, Eccleston was on his first operation. They rescued the stricken sailor, but Staff Sgt. Eccleston went into the water and did not “make it.” Murphy, who never met the “PJ” had the duty to notify the command that a good man died in line of duty.
“I wanted to make it to his funeral, but I was told ‘We can’t go to every funeral,’” he said.
So, that was the tag on the flag that Murphy sought.
The Rescue Command and the PJ’s motto is “These things we do that others might live.”
That’s your healing and that’s your honor. That is why we gather on the field on Veterans Day. Everyone on a flag did something, that others might live.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he served as a paratrooper in the Cold War and deployed to Iraq twice to cover local National Guard troops as embedded journalist for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans and community mental health initiatives.
