LANCASTER — The Lancaster School District and the California Association of African-American Superintendents and Administrators are providing a series of six vaccine clinics at three of the District’s schools, in neighborhoods where COVID vaccine rates are significantly lower than county and state percentages.
The next clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Piute Middle School, 425 East Ave. H-11.
The clinic is for anyone needing either their first or second dose of the COVID vaccine or a Pfizer booster shot for eligible recipients. Health insurance is required for the flu shot only.
“Bringing the vaccines to local schools, which are accessible and serve as a trusted environment, has been a tremendous success,” Student Services Coordinator Nancy Talbott wrote in an email. “We are thrilled to have facilitated almost 100 new COVID vaccinated individuals in our first three clinics!”
The most recent clinic was Oct. 9 at Desert View Elementary School. Albertson’s provided both COVID-19 and flu vaccines and will partner with the District again for the remaining three clinics.
In addition to Saturday’s clinic at Piute Middle School, there is a clinic scheduled on Oct. 23 at Mariposa Computer Science Magnet School, 737 West Ave. H-6, and Nov. 6 at Desert View School, at 1555 West Ave. H-10.
All vaccines are provided at no cost and regardless of immigration status.
All participants who get a vaccine will receive a gift card as a thank you for helping keep the community and their families safe. The gift cards are provided by the California Association of African-American Superintendents and Administrators.
(1) comment
Seems the CoVid vaccine does not work...? Seems CoVid has become a political tool used by the Democrats to force obedience. Seems Biden has no problem destroying America over the CoVid Vaccine mandate. IMHO seems China released CoVid as a gift to Joe Biden, to obtain the presidency, and in return for China's gift to Biden, he is destroying America. Truly sad when money is your "God"...as it is with most Democrat politicians. It is also sad when the sheeple of America stand by and do nothing, and even watch as their children are being harmed by Biden's vaccine mandate. Funny how the ScumBag politicians "DO NOT" have to take the vaccine, or the postal workers..they get a pass...Now Mask Up and Kneel...Cowards.
