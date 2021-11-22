PALMDALE — Antelope Valley school children vaccination rates have increased since the Los County Department of Public Health first posted the COVID-19 education dashboard for transitional kindergarten through 12th grade a couple of months ago.
According to the most recent data available, for the week of Nov. 8 to 14, Acton-Ague Dulce Unified School District has a 44.9% community vaccination rate among children ages 12 to 18 with at least one dose. That is up from 40.4% for the week of Sept. 20 to 26.
The county’s map shows Antelope Valley Union High School District and Eastside Union School District with a combined community vaccination rate of 61.1% among children ages 12 to 18 with at least one dose. That is up from 52.4% for the week of Sept. 20 to 26.
AV Union High School District and Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Elementary School District have a combined 12.5% community vaccination rate, which is up from 10.1% for the week of Sept. 20 to 26.
AV Union High School District and Keppel Union School District’s combined vaccination rate is 49.2%, up from 44.4% for the week of Sept. 20 to 26. AV Union High School District and Lancaster School District’s combined vaccination rate is 55.1%, up from 48.3% for the week of Sept. 20 to 26.
AV Union High School District and Palmdale School District’s combined community vaccination rate is 70.0%, up from 63.2% the week of Sept. 20 to 26.
AV Union High School District and Westside Union School District have a combined community vaccination rate of 56.8%, up from 51.8% the week of Sept. 20 to 26.
AV Union High School District and Wilsona School District’s combined vaccination rate is 87.1%, up from 73.7% for the week of Sept. 20 to 26.
eems the CoVid vaccine does not work...? Seems CoVid has become a political tool used by the Democrats to force obedience. Seems Biden has no problem destroying America over the CoVid Vaccine mandate. IMHO seems China released CoVid as a gift to Joe Biden, to obtain the presidency, and in return for China's gift to Biden, he is destroying America. Seems the Woke Schools have no problem hurting children..after all their political agenda is more important than the health of America's children...Because that's how left wing trash rolls. Now Mask Up and Kneel Cowards.
