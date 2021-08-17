PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will host three COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, at three different school sites.
The clinics are open to students ages 12 and older, families and staff members and their families. Community members are also welcome. No appointments are necessary.
The clinics are scheduled from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., today at SAGE Magnet Academy, 38060 20th St. East; and on Wednesday at Cactus Magnet Academy, 3243 East Ave. R. The third clinic is from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday at David G. Millen Magnet Academy, 39221 22nd St. West. Free shaved ice and tacos will be available to those who get vaccinated.
“We are pleased to provide this resource to our students their families staff members and their families,” Palmdale School District’s Director of Health Services Julie Ferebee, said in a statement. “We encourage anyone who is interested and able to be vaccinated, to take advantage of the clinics. And thank you to everyone for helping to keep our community safe.”
She is a registered certified nurse and a public health nurse.
