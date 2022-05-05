MOJAVE — Stratolaunch’s massive aircraft, the world’s largest by wingspan, successfully completed its fifth test flight on Wednesday — its first with the pylon that will eventually hold a hypersonic test vehicle for air launch.
The twin-fuselage aircraft, affectionately named “Roc,” took off from its home base at Mojave Air and Space Port at about 7:40 a.m., and landed there just short of five hours later, making it the longest test flight, to date.
During the flight, the aircraft reached an altitude of 22,500 feet.
One major goal of the flight was testing the aircraft with the pylon attached to the wing in the space between Roc’s twin fuselages. This attachment will be used to carry aloft the company’s Talon-A hypersonic vehicles, bringing them to altitude before releasing them for launch.
The pylon is a mini-wing and adapter made of aluminum and carbon fiber skins, weighing approximately 8,000 pounds and taking of 14 feet of the 95-foot center wing section, according to a Stratolaunch release.
The structure also has a winch system for loading the vehicles from the ground, which is intended to expedite the launch preparations and reduce the amount of ground support required.
“Today’s successful flight validates important hardware improvements to the carrier aircraft,” Stratolaunch CEO and President Zachary Krevor said in a news release. “The pylon is a crucial component of our combined launch system and I am proud of the team’s timely and quality integration work that occurred since our last test flight. It is through their dedication that we continue to make steady progress toward achieving our next milestones of Talon-A flight tests later this year.”
Roc’s previous test flight was on Feb. 24.
In addition to testing the pylon, Wednesday’s flight validated the aircraft’s general performance and handling characteristics, with the addition of the pylon and continued to test the landing gear. The previous test flight was the first time the aircraft retracted its gear in flight — all 28 wheels, with 34 doors and 24 brakes.
Once envisioned as an air-launch platform for sending small satellites and payloads into orbit, Stratolaunch has since directed its energy to developing a hypersonic testbed, using the behemoth aircraft as an air launch platform. The company is developing the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle to fly from Roc.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5 and is a frontier researchers have been striving to effectively employ for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
The rocket-powered, autonomous and reusable Talon-A test bed vehicles may carry customizable payloads, enabling scientific research, technology development and component demonstration at hypersonic speeds.
The TA-1 vehicle is on track to begin hypersonic flight testing, this year, and deliver services for government and civilian commercial customers in 2023.
Roc, the Stratolaunch launch platform, was built by Scaled Composites at the Mojave Air and Space Port, where it continues to reside in a hangar specially built to handle its size. The aircraft’s wingspan is longer than a football field, and it is powered by six 747 aircraft engines.
