LANCASTER — The California Highway Patrol is investigating two shooting incidents, which took place on the Antelope Valley Freeway, over the weekend.
No injuries were reported in either shooting, CHP officials said.
A road rage incident led to the first shooting, on Friday.
The incident occurred at approximately 9:28 p.m., when one driver cut off the other at the intersection of Avenue I and Valley Central Way, just west of the freeway.
The two drivers then headed east on Avenue I and got on the freeway heading south.
Somewhere on the freeway between Avenue I and Avenue K, one party shot at the other, striking their vehicle on the left side, CHP officials reported. The shooting victim rammed the other vehicle in an attempt to escape, then exited the freeway at Avenue K.
They immediately got back on the Antelope Valley Freeway, this time heading north and came to a stop on the right shoulder.
There is no description of the shooter’s vehicle.
The second shooting occurred at approximately 5:35 p.m., on Saturday, when a driver heading south on the Antelope Valley Freeway noticed a silver Honda sedan approaching from behind at a high rate of speed.
The driver exited the freeway at Avenue H and was stopped in the left turn lane when they noticed the same Honda stopped in the lane to the right. As the driver looked to their left to check for oncoming traffic, the right side windows shattered and the Honda sped away.
The driver of the first vehicle immediately pulled to the shoulder, stopped and called 911 to report the incident.
Based on the initial investigation, it is believed the car was hit by a BB or pellet gun.
The occupants of the silver Honda are described as male Hispanics, ages 30 to 40.
Both shooting incidents are under investigation.
Anyone with information on the Friday incident should contact CHP Officer Parks (ID 22265), Officer Cruz (ID 22844) for the Saturday incident or CHP Officer Murawski (ID 18090) for either one at the Antelope Valley CHP Office by calling 661-948-8541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.