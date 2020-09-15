Two people were injured on Sunday, when they collided on the southbound 14 Freeway, north of Avenue F.
California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley responded to a call of a traffic collision with injuries, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Sunday on the southbound 14 Freeway, north of Avenue F.
When officers arrived, they learned two vehicles were involved and parties sustained major injuries.
Members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on scene shortly thereafter and transported the individuals to the Antelope Valley Hospital.
As officers began their investigation, they discovered that Miguel Garcia, 32, of Lancaster, was driving his 2008 Honda southbound on the 14 Freeway at a high rate of speed, in the second lane. Durran Heaney, 38, of Quartz Hill was also traveling in the second lane, on his 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
According to the CHP report, Garcia failed to slow for Heaney, who was ahead of him, and the front of his Honda collided with the rear of the motorcycle. As a result, both vehicles left the west edge of the roadway and overturned in the median.
Garcia was arrested at Antelope Valley Hospital for driving under the influence of drugs and was later booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Station jail.
It’s not clear what type of injuries Heaney sustained or what his condition is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.