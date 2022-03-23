PALMDALE — Two men were shot, one fatally, in an incident, Monday evening, in Palmdale, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials.
Deputies were called, shortly after 5:30 p.m., to a report of a gunshot victim in the 2000 block of Olive Drive, southeast of Avenue S and 25th Street East.
When they arrived, they found two Black men, both with gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Both men were taken to a local hospital.
One man, described as being in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second man, described as being in his 20s, was listed in critical, but stable, condition, as of early Tuesday morning, according to Sheriff’s officials.
There is no information regarding a suspect or other details of the ongoing investigation, “in order to protect the integrity of the investigation,” Deputy Lizette Falcon of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in an email to the Valley Press, Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Information may be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
