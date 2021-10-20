LAKE LOS ANGELES — Two people were killed and another injured in a wrong-way collision Monday night on 240th Street East near Avenue M, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
At about 9:45 p.m., two people in a 2009 Honda Civic were driving southbound in the wrong lane on 240th Street East, south of Avenue M.
A 40-year-old Florida man in a Ford F-350 truck was heading northbound, in the correct lane, at the same time. He swerved into the next lane to avoid the Honda, when the Honda also swerved into the correct southbound lane, directly in front of the approaching truck, CHP officials said.
The driver of the truck attempted to swerve back into the northbound lane, but was unable to get completely out of the way and the Honda crashed into the rear of the truck.
Both the driver, a man, and his female passenger, in the Honda were fatally injured in the collision.
The truck driver, identified by CHP as Llinas Gozalo, of Miramar, Fla., was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital with minor injuries.
The identities of the two people in the Honda have not been released.
The involvement of drugs and/or alcohol is not known at this time, and the investigation is continuing by the CHP Antelope Valley Area Office.
Any witnesses are encouraged to call Officer C. Savage at 661-948-8541.
According to CHP officials, these are the 46th and 47th people killed in traffic accidents this year in the Antelope Valley Area Office’s jurisdiction.
