Two councilmembers take oath of office

LANCASTER — Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi took the oath of office Tuesday night, aided by their sons.
Crist was elected to his fourth four-year term in the April 12 general municipal election. Malhi was elected to his second four-year term.
The total vote-by-mail ballots returned were 8,157. Voter turnout was 8.9% of a total 91,601 registered voters, by the March 28 registration deadline for the April 12 election, according to a presentation by City Clerk Andrea Alexander.
Advisory Measure H, which asked whether the City Council should adopt an ordinance imposing an administrative fine for loitering or camping within 500 feet of sensitive uses such as schools, churches, daycares, parks and libraries, also passed with 75.9% of voters in favor and 24% opposed.
The City Council unanimously adopted the resolution to certify the election results at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Crist’s son Ryan administered the oath of office for his father.
“I just want to say I’m very proud of my dad,” he said.
Ryan Crist recalled how, 10 years before he became a lawyer, he asked his father why he served.
“He said, ‘It feels good to do the right thing,’ ” Ryan Crist said. “As a lawyer, that has guided me in every decision that I make and I couldn’t be more proud to make this oath.”
Malhi’s son PrabTaj Malhi administered the oath of office for his father.
“Congratulations, I’m glad you’re back,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “It would not be the same.”
