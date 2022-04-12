LANCASTER — A two-alarm fire consumed the UPS facility in the 200 block of West Avenue L, Monday morning.
The fire in the building was reported just before 9 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.
Approximately 75 firefighters were called to the blaze, which was knocked down in about an hour, fire officials reported.
One employee of the facility suffered minor burns and drove themself to Antelope Valley Medical Center for treatment, Los Angeles County Fire Department Public Information Officer Carmen Mackey said.
All of the employees were evacuated and accounted for, she said.
The fire began in the building and spread to many trucks and trailers outside. The exact number could not be confirmed by press time.
A preliminary estimate of damage just to the vehicles is $5 million, Mackey said.
The remaining trucks were sent to a UPS facility in San Fernando, where operations will be based, for now.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Although people reported hearing explosions in the area, fire officials could not confirm if there were any.
UPS officials could not comment on the specifics of the fire, but said, via email, “We are cooperating with local authorities on the scene, but do not have additional information to share at this time. We are notifying our customers who were impacted. Concerned customers can track their package on UPS.com or with UPS My Choice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.