LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Family YMCA’s 13th annual Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble Fun Run are back to in-person events this year after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 1K Gobble Wobble Fun Run for children ages 12 and younger is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at the YMCA, at 43001 10th St. West. The 5K and 10K Turkey Trot is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. Nov. 25.
The annual event serves as a fundraiser to support the Antelope Valley Family YMCA community. The goal is to raise $40,000. As of Tuesday, $29,000 or 71% of the goal was met.
“Our Turkey Trot is our largest annual fundraiser of the year,” Executive Director Cynthia Lathrop wrote in an email. She added, “All funds raised, through sponsorship and registration, stay right here with our YMCA and help us to continue to support our community- through programming, like Licensed Child Care, Swim Lessons, Membership and Youth Enrichment Programs to name a few.”
“All precautions will be taken to ensure the safety and well being of our participants, volunteers and staff,” Lathrop wrote. “We will encourage reasonable social distancing, masks, and have sanitizing stations set up. Each participants will have a chip for their individual time, which will help crowding at the starting line.”
Registration for the Gobble Wobble Fun Run costs $20; registration for the 5K run costs $40; and registration for the 10K run costs $45. All runners receive a race T-shirt, finisher’s medal and swag bag.
Although participants often bring their dogs to run or walk the Turkey Trot route with them, this year for the first time participants’ dogs can earn their own dog medal. The registration cost for dogs is $15.
“We are looking forward to once again bringing our community back together in person this year for our 13th Annual Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble Fun Run,” Lathrop wrote. “Come out, run, laugh and have some fun for a great cause!”
For details call the Antelope Valley Family YMCA at 661-723 9622 or visit https://www.ymcala.org/locations/antelope-valley-family-ymca
